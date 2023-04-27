April 27, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Keralites evacuated from war-torn country Sudan will be brought back to the state today from Mumbai and Delhi. NoRKA ROOTS has made arrangements to bring them back. The Kerala High Court has ruled that parking space of commercial buildings, especially those owned by local bodies, cannot be used for holding dharnas, meetings or demonstrations. Actor Mamukkoya to be laid to rest today at Kozhikode. Condolence meeting at Town Hall in the evening. The Kerala High Court has ruled that parking space of commercial buildings, especially those owned by local bodies, cannot be used for holding dharnas, meetings or demonstrations. The mock drill for the mission to capture wild tusker Arikomban will be held today in Idukki. The Forest department is yet to reveal the locarion where the animal will be released after radio collaring. The Kozhikode Corporation has convened a meeting today to discuss the controversy related to renaming the refurbished Jubilee Hall after freedom fighter Mohammed Abdur Rahiman.

