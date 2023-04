Important developments from Kerala on April 26

April 26, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST

Here is a list of Kerala news developments from Kerala on April 26

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair a State cabinet meeting at the Government Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. The Vizhinjam International Seaport will open its entry and exit gate complex and allied cargo scanning facility Tourism Minister P. A. Mohammed Riyas will inaugurate the Ponnani Harbour Bridge.

