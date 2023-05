Important developments from Kerala for May 7

May 07, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Here is a list of top Kerala news to look out for on May 7, 2023

The National Testing Agency will hold its National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses in 16 centres in Kerala. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) three-day State leadership meeting concludes at the AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.