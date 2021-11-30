Implement order on loudspeaker use: HC

KOCHI

30 November 2021 17:57 IST

Directs that strict action be taken against violators

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the State government and District Collectors to scrupulously implement the High Court guidelines, statutory provisions, and various government orders on regulating the use of loudspeakers.

The court also directed that if there was any violation of the statutory provisions and instructions issued from time to time, strict action be taken against the violators.

Advertising

Advertising

The court made it clear that that permission for the use of loudspeakers could be given without violating the statutory provisions.

The guidelines and orders include a ban on the use of loudspeakers between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. except in closed premises like auditoriums, and conference rooms, the use of box-type loudspeakers, instead of corn types, and adjusting the sound within the premises.