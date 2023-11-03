HamberMenu
Implement domestic violence Act in time, police told

Kerala Women’s Commission had recommended to the government that police should take a considerate attitude for effective implementation of the Act and be strict about implementing maintenance orders and court orders

November 03, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has instructed all District Police Chiefs to ensure that the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence (DV) Act, 2005 and related orders are implemented in time by station house officers.

The Kerala Women’s Commission had recommended to the government that the police should adopt a considerate attitude for effective implementation of the Act and be strict about implementing maintenance orders and court orders. The government has now issued directions on the basis of the commission’s recommendation, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi said here on Friday.

Key provisions

As per the panel recommendation, a complainant has the right to receive protection order, residence order, monetary relief, custody order, and compensation order from the police official who received the complaint or report about domestic violence.

The police official should inform the complainant that help of protection officials and service providers is available and that they have the right to free legal help.

The official should also direct the complainant and provide them help to approach district protection officers, welfare expert, or district/taluk legal services authority.

Another recommendation is for an FIR to be registered as per Sections 31 and 32 of the DV Act on the basis of a complaint against a person who violates a protection order issued by a Judicial First Class Magistrate as per Section 18 of the Act.

The Act stipulates that summons and warrants (including maintenance order) issued by a court as per the Act should be implemented in time, including by police officials.

The commission recommendations arose from a seminar organised by it on the DV Act for women protection officers and service providers.

