Implement decision to abolish moderation, says High Court

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to implement in four months the decision taken by a meeting of State Education Secretaries to do away with the practice of moderation, except in the case of ambiguity in question papers, in secondary and senior secondary board examinations.

Justice P.V. Asha passed the directive while allowing a writ petition filed by Roshan Jacob and two other students of a CBSE school in Punalur seeking to implement the decision taken at the meeting of the Education Secretaries from various States convened by the Union Human Resource Development Minister in 2017. According to them, students in high secondary schools came out successful because of grace marks awarded to them on the bass of their extracurricular activities and for comprehensive evaluation. So, the most meritorious students from the CBSE and ISC streams were discriminated against when it came to college admissions in the State.