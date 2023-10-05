Implement a special project to solve waste management issues in Munnar: Assembly panel

October 05, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Environment Committee of the Kerala Legislative Assembly has recommended that a special plan be implemented to solve the waste management issues in Munnar.

At its meeting at the Munnar panchayat conference hall on Thursday, the panel suggested that a project called ‘Nammude Munnar’ be implemented to find a proper solution to the issue. Committee Chairman E.K. Vijayan, MLA, said the recommendations should be implemented in a timely manner. The panel also directed to find solutions to the complaints raised at the meeting within one month and told the department heads concerned to submit reports.

The committee also discussed issues such as preparing a green budget for the panchayat and environmental protection. It received 25 environment-related complaints.

The panel also collected details on the unscientific mining on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi -Dhanushkodi National Highway. The panel will submit a report to the government.

Besides Mr. Vijayan, panel members Eldhose Kunnappillil, Job Michael, Linto Joseph, and Sajeev Joseph were present. Devikulam Subcollector Rahul Krishna Sharma, Udumbanchola MLA M.M. Mani, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Shyju P. Jacob, and the department heads accompanied the team.

The panel concluded the two-day visit of the district.