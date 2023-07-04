Impersonation case: Former college Principal, SFI activist arrested

July 04, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Former Principal of Christian College, Kattakada, G.J. Shyju, and first-year student A. Vishak who is a former Students Federation of India (SFI) leader, surrendered at the Kattakada police station in connection with the Kerala University union election impersonation case on Tuesday.

The Kerala High Court had earlier rejected the anticipatory bail pleas submitted by the duo. They had been provided an ultimatum to surrender before the investigation officer on or before July 4 in view of the grave nature of the alleged offences.

The police recorded their arrests after recording their statements. They were subsequently remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. The police are yet to decide on whether to seek their custody.

Mr. Shyju and Mr. Vishak were booked for various offences, including impersonation, cheating and forgery, after the college had nominated the latter to contest in the university union elections in place of another student, Anagha A.S, who had been elected as university union councillor. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the University Registrar.

