Imperative to create awareness of climate change among students: Minister

October 17, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

It is of utmost importance to create awareness of climate change among students in these times, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the National Student Climate Conclave at the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum (KSSTM) at PMG here on Tuesday.

The Minister said climate change, global warming, and natural disasters were being discussed around the world as global problems. The student climate conclave was aimed at creating awareness of the environment and a comprehensive understanding of climatic problems.

He said massive human intervention in nature was leading the world to environmental disasters. Climate change was one such disaster that was affecting all parts of the world. Kerala and India had borne the brunt of brunt of it. The weak and the indigent were the first victims of climate change and natural disasters. There was need for widespread awareness on this. The new generation particularly should be aware of this. The conclave, in which State schoolstudents’ observations and analysis on climate change and nature would be discussed, should be able to successfully address these problems, he said.

Students’ paper presentations that include regional climate studies, and observations based on the functioning of school weather stations set up in public schools were a defence for the sake of nature.

Public education that stressed climate studies at the higher secondary level were a model for the country, he said.

M.C. Dethan, scientific adviser to the Chief Minister, was the chief guest. CUSAT Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research founder director K. Mohankumar, and National Centre for Earth Science Studies former scientist Sreekumar Chattopadhyay, were honoured by the Minister on the occasion. Samagra Shiksha Kerala State Project Director Supriya A.R. was present.

Poster presentation on various issues such as climate, soil conservation, forest fires, landslips, carbon exhausts, and so on were presented by students from select schools in 14 districts.