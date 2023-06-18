Imparting soft skills training to lifeguards in State could increase Russian tourist inflows: Honorary Consul

June 18, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Buoyed by the increase in Russian tourists visiting India, the Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation in Thiruvananthapuram approached the Kerala government evincing its interest to impart soft skills training in the Russian language to the lifeguards in key tourist locations in Kerala. The just concluded foreign tourist arrival season has also witnessed some shifts in the tourist arrivals to Kerala with more Russian tourists flocking to the State, which was traditionally dominated by the U.K. tourists over the years.

According to sources, the Indian embassy in Moscow issued a record 88,000 visas to India during the post-pandemic period. Among the Russians visiting the country, around 20% reach Kerala annually. According to James Kodianthara, CEO of Concord Exotic Voyages, one of the leading inbound tour operators in the country, his agency has handled around 55,000 to 60,000 guests during the foreign tourist season. Of this, the Russians account for around 60%, which is ever highest number clocked by his agency, says Mr. Kodianthara. The uncertainty in Europe followed by the Ukraine invasion and travel restrictions for Russians visiting European countries have forced them to turn their attention to India along with other countries like Turkey, China, Eygpt, and UAE.

Among the various destinations preferred by Russians, Kerala comes second after Goa. Though the U.K. was a major contributor to Kerala, the restrictions in issuing the e-visa to British nationals have forced them to stay away from Kerala during the peak season. Although the Indian government recently restored e-visa services for British nationals planning travel to India, the industry didn’t benefit much as the decision was taken after the season began. The drop in the number of U.K. nationals was compensated by rising inbound Russian tourists, says Mr. Kodianthara.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ratheesh C. Nair, Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation in Thiruvananthapuram, said “The shift in the pattern of Russians visiting the country and the State was brought to the attention of the Kerala government recently. Imparting language skills to key stakeholders in the sector especially lifeguards would attract more tourists to Kerala. A curriculum will be designed for this by the Russian Federation once the State government gives its permission,” said Mr. Nair.

Further, the tour operators and State tourism department would be ready to hold exclusive travel fairs in Russia which would further increase the tourist inflow to Kerala, he added.

