Imparting lessons in biodiversity, an abode for mangroves

Kozhikode

04 November 2020 19:28 IST

India’s first mangrove museum opens in Koyilandy

The 7.5-km stretch of Anelappuzha in Koyilandi, which connects the Korapuzha with Akalappuzha, is a storehouse of biodiversity. Lined with mangroves on both banks, this stretch has been a key factor in Koyilandy municipality’s plans to improve its tourism potential. The mangrove museum that was opened on the banks of this river recently is the first step to the realisation of a dream project in eco-tourism.

The plan for the mangrove museum was mooted around 10 years ago when K. Dasan, who is the Koyilandy MLA now, was the municipal chairman. However, the project faced several stumbling blocks, mainly financial. The museum, which has been set up at a cost of ₹10 lakh in an old two-storeyed building, will be the base of the local body’s efforts to protect its biodiversity and to establish a comprehensive study centre on mangroves, said the present municipal chairman K. Sathyan.

Claimed to be the first of its kind in the country and second in Asia (the first one being in Sri Lanka), the museum at present features pictorial representations of the 17 species of mangroves available in Anelappuzha. It is a tribute to Kallen Pokkudan, hailed as the pioneer of mangrove preservation efforts in the State.

Major plans

However, it is just a skeleton of what the local body plans. “We plan to set up real miniature models of all the 17 varieties here. Besides, there will be a digital library where all information on mangroves across the world will be made available. A video room will be set up to screen documentaries on mangroves. Besides, boating facilities will be set up through the river so that the visitors get to know the plans directly,” Mr. Sathyan said, stressing that practical knowledge was more important that theoretical knowledge. “This will be a study centre for all things related to mangroves, especially for the researchers. All facilities here will be made available free of cost,” he added.

A mangrove nursery is another feature to be added to the museum soon. “We have contacted the social forestry wing of the Forest Department to provide us saplings of those mangroves we do not have here. They will be cultured and will be used later to fill the gaps on the river banks where mangrove growth has deteriorated owing to several reasons,” the chairman said.

However, the municipality is yet to find funds for the later stages of this project, which includes acquisition of the entire stretch of mangrove forests between Kanayamkode and Nelliyadi regions, which would complete the project, which Mr. Sathyan expects to accomplish in another year.

The municipality has plans to include the museum in its tourism circuit, which would include the Kappad beach, Pisharikavu, Velliyamkallu, and houseboating in Kanayamkode.