Impartial inquiry sought into Mahesan’s death

Sree Narayana Seva Sangham has sought an impartial inquiry into the suicide by K.K. Mahesan, SNDP Yogam Kanichukulangara union secretary.
The sangham called the ongoing inquiry into the sudicide a “farce”, and sought the eviction of the SNDP Yogam general secretary and SN Trust leader Vellappally Natesan from his positions and conduct of an impartial inquiry. The late Mahesan was a close ally of Mr. Natesan.
Former academic and social activist M.K. Sanu, Seva Sangham president N.D. Premachandran, and secretary P.P. Rajan, said in a press release here on Tuesday that they had sought the help of the government and all political parties in the inquiry into the suicide by Mahesh.
The Seva Sangham leaders warned that if the government and political parties wanted to still protect Mr Natesan, sentiments would be turned against them in the next elections. They alleged that Mr Natesan had even discouraged SNDP union branch leaders from attending the funeral of Mahesan.
They said that the team investigating the “SN Trust College Jubilee Fund swindling case” had incriminated Vellappally Natesan and charges were being framed under non-bailable sections. Successive governments had shown reluctance to inquire into the allegations against Mr Natesan in the past, they said.
