GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Immediate steps must to contain nitrate poisoning of groundwater

In groundwater data analysis of 344 well samples across the State, scientists find nitrate concentrations exceeding 45 mg/l, well above the permissible limit. Calls for urgent proactive water quality management.

Published - July 01, 2024 06:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Nitrate content in ground water in the State has increased rapidly between 2010 and 2018, triggering concerns about a major health hazard, especially among children. The study, published in Chemosphere by scientists from Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM), Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) and University of Kerala, Karyavattom flagged the emerging health threat after analysing 344 well samples across the State.

Nitrate contamination of groundwater is a growing concern globally with health implications especially for children, said Girish Gopinath of Kufos, one of the authors of the paper. The group analysed groundwater data for 2010 and 2018 published by Central Groundwater Board to discover that the northern regions of Thiruvananthapuram district, the coastal zones of Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts and the eastern parts of Idukki district had nitrate concentrations exceeding 45 mg/l, which surpasses the Bureau of Indian Standards limit.

Health hazards

Long-term exposure to high nitrate levels in drinking water can result in methemoglobinemia (also known as blue baby syndrome) and other potential health hazards, observed the research team, which also included Aju C. D. and Rajesh Reghunath of Kerala University, Achu A.L. of Kufos and Raicy M.C. of CWRDM.

The other potential health hazards from the situation includes hypertension, intoxication, severe cyanosis, infant mortality, stomach cancer, goitre, thyroid gland disorders, headaches, cytogenetic defects and congenital malformations.

Despite the uneven spatial distributions, areas with higher nitrate concentrations remained consistent between 2010 and 2018. The situation calls for urgent proactive water quality management measures to safeguard public health.

A substantial increase in non-carcinogenic risks associated with nitrate exposure were observed in women and children. In both 2010 and 2018, greater health risks were observed in children, emphasising their vulnerability to nitrate contamination.

High nitrate levels in coastal areas and urban areas in districts like Ernakulam may be attributed to septage contamination and in Idukki it may be due to leaching from agricultural fields.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.