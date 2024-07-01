Immediate steps must to contain nitrate poisoning of groundwater

Nitrate content in ground water in the State has increased rapidly between 2010 and 2018, triggering concerns about a major health hazard, especially among children. The study, published in Chemosphere by scientists from Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM), Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) and University of Kerala, Karyavattom flagged the emerging health threat after analysing 344 well samples across the State.

Nitrate contamination of groundwater is a growing concern globally with health implications especially for children, said Girish Gopinath of Kufos, one of the authors of the paper. The group analysed groundwater data for 2010 and 2018 published by Central Groundwater Board to discover that the northern regions of Thiruvananthapuram district, the coastal zones of Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts and the eastern parts of Idukki district had nitrate concentrations exceeding 45 mg/l, which surpasses the Bureau of Indian Standards limit.

Health hazards

Long-term exposure to high nitrate levels in drinking water can result in methemoglobinemia (also known as blue baby syndrome) and other potential health hazards, observed the research team, which also included Aju C. D. and Rajesh Reghunath of Kerala University, Achu A.L. of Kufos and Raicy M.C. of CWRDM.

The other potential health hazards from the situation includes hypertension, intoxication, severe cyanosis, infant mortality, stomach cancer, goitre, thyroid gland disorders, headaches, cytogenetic defects and congenital malformations.

Despite the uneven spatial distributions, areas with higher nitrate concentrations remained consistent between 2010 and 2018. The situation calls for urgent proactive water quality management measures to safeguard public health.

A substantial increase in non-carcinogenic risks associated with nitrate exposure were observed in women and children. In both 2010 and 2018, greater health risks were observed in children, emphasising their vulnerability to nitrate contamination.

High nitrate levels in coastal areas and urban areas in districts like Ernakulam may be attributed to septage contamination and in Idukki it may be due to leaching from agricultural fields.