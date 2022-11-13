Immediate safety measures to be installed on MC Road

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
November 13, 2022 20:40 IST

Immediate safety measures will be installed on MC Road considering the risks, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said, after visiting the Kulakada stretch of the road.

“Based on the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) study report, steps to ensure safety will be implemented at the earliest,” he said. There are three black spots within three kilometers from Puthoor junction to Enathu bridge. Focus will be on the critical black spot from school junction to the curve in front of Alappatt temple, which is prone to accidents. Flexible spring posts will be installed in the centre of the road to regulate the traffic into two lanes at the curve near the temple. Thermo plastic alert strips, reflector studs, warning blinkers, sign boards, and pelican signals will also be installed at the danger zones to make the road boundary clear at night. The Minister added that traffic safety would be ensured by keeping all the street lights on and removing the tree branches that obscure the view. Kulakkada grama panchayat president P.T. Indrakumar, vice president Kavita Gopakumar, Public Works Department officials, and block panchayat members were present.

