Immediate measures will be taken to issue title deeds: Minister

April 27, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOLLAM

Allotment of land for the expansion of Pathanapuram KSRTC depot is under consideration, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said.

Inaugurating Vana Sourhida Sadas (forest-friendly forum), a programme to address the issues faced by people living in forest fringes, he said on Thursday that immediate steps would be taken to issue title deeds for eligible persons. “A high-level committee chaired by the Chief Secretary has been formed for the purpose. The committee comprising officials from the Forest, Revenue and SC/ST departments will consider issues related to title deeds. The District Collector has been instructed to coordinate these activities,” said the Minister.

Talking about human-wildlife conflict, he said the government’s policy was not to protect the forest disregarding people, or to protect the people at the expense of forest and wildlife. “Measures will be taken to provide speedy compensation to victims of wildlife attacks. Steps are being taken as per the instructions of the Chief Minister to increase the compensation amount. Ensuring sufficient food and water within the forest will prevent wildlife from entering human settlements. Construction of more check dams and planting of fruit trees in the forest are under consideration,” he said. Mr. Saseendran added that there would be no impediments in the renovation or construction of the roads to tribal settlement areas. “There are no obstacles in the renovation of roads built with the money of local bodies before 1980. But others need the permission of the Central government,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani presided over the function that was followed by the distribution of compensation to those who suffered wildlife attacks and honouring of tribal chiefs.