IMD withdraws red alert for Kerala

The India Meteorological Department on October 22 morning withdrew the red and orange category rainfall alerts issued for Kerala.

An orange alert is in place for Idukki for October 22 indicating the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, the IMD said in a modified weather advisory issued at 10 a.m. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely in Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad. Yellow alerts have been issued for these districts.

On October 21 evening, IMD had issued red alerts for five districts and orange alerts for eights districts, warning that Kerala can expect heavy rainfall on October 22 also.

In view of the low pressure formation in the Arabian Sea, fishermen have been asked to not venture into the sea during the next 24 hours due to the possibility of squally weather along the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts.