Kerala

IMD withdraws red alert for Kerala

When heavy rain flooded the arterial MG Road in Kochi on October 21 morning.

When heavy rain flooded the arterial MG Road in Kochi on October 21 morning.   | Photo Credit: H.Vibhu

more-in

An orange alert is in place for Idukki

The India Meteorological Department on October 22 morning withdrew the red and orange category rainfall alerts issued for Kerala.

An orange alert is in place for Idukki for October 22 indicating the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, the IMD said in a modified weather advisory issued at 10 a.m. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely in Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad. Yellow alerts have been issued for these districts.

On October 21 evening, IMD had issued red alerts for five districts and orange alerts for eights districts, warning that Kerala can expect heavy rainfall on October 22 also.

In view of the low pressure formation in the Arabian Sea, fishermen have been asked to not venture into the sea during the next 24 hours due to the possibility of squally weather along the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 27, 2020 4:40:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/imd-withdraws-red-alert-for-kerala/article29766187.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY