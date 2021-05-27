IMD warns of strong winds along State coast

Strong winds attaining speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are likely over the Kerala coast till May 29, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has prohibited fishing along the Kerala coast in view of the alert.

Squally weather is likely to prevail over southwest, west central and and northwest Arabian Sea, and the Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep coasts, the IMD noted.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has warned about the possibility of flooding in low-lying coastal areas of various states, especially during high tide till May 30, due to the perigean spring tides.

The IMD Meteorological Centre in Thiruvananthapuram said the southwest monsoon has advanced further into some more parts of the Maldives-Comorin region, southwest and east-central Bay of Bengal and some parts of the west-central Bay of Bengal by Thursday.

The IMD has forecast a May 31 onset of the monsoon over Kerala, with a model error of plus or minus four days.