IMD warns of isolated heavy rain in three districts on Friday

April 18, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

North Kerala is likely to receive a respite from the summer heat on Friday, with rain clouds looming over some parts of the State. The India Meteorological department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rain in the Kozhikode, Kannur and Wayanad districts on Friday.

Northern districts have been reeling under scorching summer heat with summer rain staying away from the region during the current season. Rain within the range of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm are likely in a span of 24 hours in these districts. Isolated summer showers are also likely in the rest of the State, as per the weather bulletin issued by the IMD.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures are likely to be 2° C to 4° C above normal in the Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts till April 22. The temperature is also very likely to exceed the 95th percentile of climatological values. Due to high temperatures and humidity, hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over these districts except in hilly areas during this period, the IMD bulletin said.

