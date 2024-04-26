GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IMD warns of heat wave conditions in Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad

Palakkad records the highest temperature of 41.4°C, followed by Punalur with 38.5°C

April 26, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

In line with the rise in mercury in the political barometer of Kerala, the State witnessed above normal temperatures in most parts on Friday. As expected, Palakkad recorded the highest temperature of 41.4°C on the day, around 5.1°C higher than the normal temperature, followed by Punalur with 38.5°C. In addition, with rise in humidity in the atmosphere, the heat index (feel like temperature) was above 50°C in many places.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of a heat wave in more areas of the State until Sunday. Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at one or two places in Kollam, Palakkad and Thrissur districts until Sunday, said a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Friday. Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 41°C in Palakkad, around 40°C in Kollam, around 39°C in Thrissur, around 38°C in Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode and Kannur districts and around 37°C in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kasaragod and around 36°C in Thiruvananthpuram district (3 to 5°C above normal) until April 30.

Therefore, hot and humid weather is very likely in these districts, except in hilly areas, during this period.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.