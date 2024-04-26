IMD warns of heat wave conditions in Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad

April 26, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

In line with the rise in mercury in the political barometer of Kerala, the State witnessed above normal temperatures in most parts on Friday. As expected, Palakkad recorded the highest temperature of 41.4°C on the day, around 5.1°C higher than the normal temperature, followed by Punalur with 38.5°C. In addition, with rise in humidity in the atmosphere, the heat index (feel like temperature) was above 50°C in many places.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of a heat wave in more areas of the State until Sunday. Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at one or two places in Kollam, Palakkad and Thrissur districts until Sunday, said a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Friday. Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 41°C in Palakkad, around 40°C in Kollam, around 39°C in Thrissur, around 38°C in Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode and Kannur districts and around 37°C in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kasaragod and around 36°C in Thiruvananthpuram district (3 to 5°C above normal) until April 30.

Therefore, hot and humid weather is very likely in these districts, except in hilly areas, during this period.