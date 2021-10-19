IMD warns of fresh rain spell

Thiruvananthapuram

19 October 2021 20:30 IST

A special weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday evening indicated a fresh spell of rainfall activity over Kerala during the next four to five days.

It said the easterly wave was likely to cause widespread rainfall from October 20 to 23 with isolated heavy spells on October 20 and 21.

The weather office issued orange alert (indicating heavy to very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm over 24 hours) for 11 districts (all except Kollam, Alappuzha and Kasaragod) on Wednesday and 12 districts (except Kannur and Kasaragod) on Thursday.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40 to 50 mmph is likely to prevail over the Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area from October 20 to 22. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these sea areas during the period.