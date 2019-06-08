IMD modifies rainfall alerts for four districts

The State can expect a wet week ahead with the southwest monsoon finally setting in over the region on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) modified its rainfall alerts to ‘orange’ for Ernakulam and Malappuram districts for Monday; Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram for Tuesday and Ernakulam and Kozhikode for Wednesday. The districts can expect isolated heavy rainfall on these days, the IMD said.

On Friday, the IMD had issued red alerts for four districts, but had modified the forecasts on Saturday. Most districts are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall in the days ahead, according to the latest IMD forecast.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has instructed government departments to make necessary arrangements for tackling contingencies and to open control rooms in taluks. Coastal communities and people residing in landslide-prone regions where the alerts have been sounded have been asked to prepare emergency kits containing medicines, documents and valuables.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the southwest and east-central regions (off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts) of the Arabian Sea till June 11 as squally weather is expected.

Arrangements

Government agencies have made extensive arrangements to tackle natural calamities. The KSDMA has — for the first time — prepared separate guidelines on disaster preparedness exclusively for the monsoons. This has been shared with all District Collectors and heads of government departments/agencies and central agencies in the State.

Among other things, the guidelines require the Irrigation Department, Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and the Kerala Water Authority, which operates dams, to issue the initial alert regarding water release from dams ideally 36 hours in advance. The KSEB had reviewed its monsoon arrangements on May 10. Its emergency action plans (EAP) for 24 dams were submitted to the Central Water Commission (CWC). Of these, the EAPs for 16 have been published on the CWC website.

Steps have also been taken to prevent the spread of epidemics during the monsoon months.

Low pressure

A low-pressure area is likely to form along the Kerala-Karnataka coast in the southeast and eastcentral Arabian Sea by Monday, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said on Saturday, quoting an IMD advisory.

The SEOC has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea till Wednesday as squally weather is expected in the southwest Arabian Sea and along Kanyakumari, Gulf of Mannar and the Maldives region. Wind speeds are expected to reach 60-70 kmph along the Kerala-Karnataka coast on Monday, the SEOC said.