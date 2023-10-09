IMD issues thunderstorm warning for State

October 09, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The India Met Department has issued a thunderstorm warning for Kerala up to October 15, with heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm in 24 hours) likely to occur at isolated places in the State up to Wednesday under the influence of two cyclonic circulations, one over Telangana and adjoining coastal Andhra Pradesh and the other over Lakshadweep, and a trough running from Rayalaseema to Comorin.

Monsoon activity has been weak over Kerala, according to the daily weather report issued by the weather office in Thiruvananthapuram. Peerumedu in Idukki and Edamalayar dam in Ernakulam recorded the highest rainfall of 3 cm each. Alappuzha recorded the highest maximum temperature of 34.5 degree Celsius and Punalur the lowest minimum temperature of 20.5 degree celsius.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean information Services (INCOIS) has issued a rough sea alert for the nearshore areas of the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts upto Tuesday night due to the effect of swell waves reaching a height of 0.5 to 1.8 m.

