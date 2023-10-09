ADVERTISEMENT

IMD issues thunderstorm warning for State

October 09, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The India Met Department has issued a thunderstorm warning for Kerala up to October 15, with heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm in 24 hours) likely to occur at isolated places in the State up to Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau

The India Met Department has issued a thunderstorm warning for Kerala up to October 15, with heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm in 24 hours) likely to occur at isolated places in the State up to Wednesday under the influence of two cyclonic circulations, one over Telangana and adjoining coastal Andhra Pradesh and the other over Lakshadweep, and a trough running from Rayalaseema to Comorin.

Monsoon activity has been weak over Kerala, according to the daily weather report issued by the weather office in Thiruvananthapuram. Peerumedu in Idukki and Edamalayar dam in Ernakulam recorded the highest rainfall of 3 cm each. Alappuzha recorded the highest maximum temperature of 34.5 degree Celsius and Punalur the lowest minimum temperature of 20.5 degree celsius.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean information Services (INCOIS) has issued a rough sea alert for the nearshore areas of the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts upto Tuesday night due to the effect of swell waves reaching a height of 0.5 to 1.8 m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US