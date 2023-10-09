HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IMD issues thunderstorm warning for State

The India Met Department has issued a thunderstorm warning for Kerala up to October 15, with heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm in 24 hours) likely to occur at isolated places in the State up to Wednesday

October 09, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The India Met Department has issued a thunderstorm warning for Kerala up to October 15, with heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm in 24 hours) likely to occur at isolated places in the State up to Wednesday under the influence of two cyclonic circulations, one over Telangana and adjoining coastal Andhra Pradesh and the other over Lakshadweep, and a trough running from Rayalaseema to Comorin.

Monsoon activity has been weak over Kerala, according to the daily weather report issued by the weather office in Thiruvananthapuram. Peerumedu in Idukki and Edamalayar dam in Ernakulam recorded the highest rainfall of 3 cm each. Alappuzha recorded the highest maximum temperature of 34.5 degree Celsius and Punalur the lowest minimum temperature of 20.5 degree celsius.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean information Services (INCOIS) has issued a rough sea alert for the nearshore areas of the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts upto Tuesday night due to the effect of swell waves reaching a height of 0.5 to 1.8 m.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.