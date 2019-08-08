IMD issues red alerts for four districts in Kerala on August 9

Central and north Kerala districts can expect isolated heavy rainfall till Sunday morning, after which there will be a gradual reduction, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Red alerts, signalling extremely heavy rainfall (in excess of 20.4 cm during a 24-hour period), have been issued for Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad and orange alerts — isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall — for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur, and Kasaragod for Friday.

Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam can expect isolated heavy rainfall on Friday, the IMD said.

Weekend forecast

On Saturday, orange alerts are valid for Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

As of now, no red or orange alerts have been issued for Sunday and Monday, but most central and northern districts can expect isolated heavy rainfall.

“We expect heavy rainfall till the morning of August 11, and then a gradual reduction on August 12 and 13,” K. Santhosh, director, Meteorological Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, said.

According to the Met centre, the Karipur airport recorded 33 cm (5.30 p.m. reading) of rainfall while Mananthavady and Vythiri reported 26 and 24 cm each (8.30 a.m.).

Munnar and Peerumade in Idukki district and Kuppadi in Wayanad district recorded 19 cm and Irikkur in Kannur, 16 cm.

Palakkad and Nedumbassery recorded 12 cm of rainfall each.