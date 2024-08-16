ADVERTISEMENT

IMD issues orange alert for two districts in Kerala on August 16

Published - August 16, 2024 04:01 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation purposes only. File | Photo Credit: Nirmal Harindran

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert of very heavy rains in two districts – Pathanamthitta and Idukki – and a yellow alert for the remaining districts across Kerala on Friday.

It has forecasted isolated heavy rains. According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD, a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining south Kerala coast, extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level and tilting southwards with height.

Heavy rains continue in Kerala: IMD sounds orange alert in two districts

A trough from south Telangana to the cyclonic circulation now runs from Konkan to above mentioned cyclonic circulation, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of the system, Kerala is likely to receive widespread rainfall for the next five days, said the bulletin.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

weather / Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US