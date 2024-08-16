IMD issues orange alert for two districts in Kerala on August 16

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert of very heavy rains in two districts – Pathanamthitta and Idukki – and a yellow alert for the remaining districts across Kerala on Friday.

It has forecasted isolated heavy rains. According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD, a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining south Kerala coast, extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level and tilting southwards with height.

A trough from south Telangana to the cyclonic circulation now runs from Konkan to above mentioned cyclonic circulation, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of the system, Kerala is likely to receive widespread rainfall for the next five days, said the bulletin.