GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IMD issues orange alert for two districts in Kerala on August 16

Published - August 16, 2024 04:01 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation purposes only. File

Image for representation purposes only. File | Photo Credit: Nirmal Harindran

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert of very heavy rains in two districts – Pathanamthitta and Idukki – and a yellow alert for the remaining districts across Kerala on Friday.

It has forecasted isolated heavy rains. According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD, a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining south Kerala coast, extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level and tilting southwards with height.

Heavy rains continue in Kerala: IMD sounds orange alert in two districts

A trough from south Telangana to the cyclonic circulation now runs from Konkan to above mentioned cyclonic circulation, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of the system, Kerala is likely to receive widespread rainfall for the next five days, said the bulletin.

Related Topics

weather / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.