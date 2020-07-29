IMD issues orange alert for several districts in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued ‘Orange alert,’ indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad in Kerala on July 29 and 30.
Kerala was devastated by the worst floods in August 2018 that claimed over 400 lives and razed several houses.
The weather department has also sounded ‘Yellow alert,’ denoting heavy rainfall in the coming days in the districts of Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur and Kasaragod.
IMD’s orange warning stands for “be prepared” for rough weather, while the yellow alert signifies “be updated” on the situation.
It has been raining in the state capital since Tuesday night till earlyWednesday morning with the IMD recording over 4 cm of rain.
Kottayam and Ernakulam districts reported the heaviest rain last night with nearly 20 and 15 cm of rain respectively.
Major roads in Ernakulam and its suburban areas have been inundated as the district received 154 mm of rain.
A year after that, the northern parts of Kerala were flooded again in August as heavy rains andwidespread landslides had wreaked havoc, leaving over 120 dead.
