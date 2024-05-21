IMD issues heavy rainfall warning as Southwest monsoon races towards Kerala

With conditions becoming favourable for the onset of the Southwest monsoon over Kerala, the India Meteorology Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall for the State over the next three days.

Red, orange alert

The weather office has issued a red alert (indicating rainfall more than 20 cm within 24 hours) at isolated places in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on Wednesday and Idukki and Palakkad on Thursday. An orange alert (up to 20 cm in 24 hours) has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram on Wednesday and Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad on Thursday.

A bulletin issued by the Met Centre said squally weather with wind speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph, gusting upto 65 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the Kerala coast up to Thursday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

The bulletin said weather conditions had become favourable for the further advance of the Southwest monsoon over some parts of southeast Arabian sea, some more parts of Maldives, Comorin area and south Bay of Bengal and some more parts of Andaman and Nicobar islands and Andaman sea over the next two days. Strong westerly/ south westerly winds at lower levels are likely to continue over Kerala and Lakshadweep region over the next four days, triggering widespread rainfall.

Highest rainfall

Urumi in Kozhikode district recorded the highest rainfall of 13 cm during the 24 hours that ended on Tuesday morning, followed by Ambalavayal in Wayanad (11 cm) and Karapuzha in Wayanad (10 cm).

Meanwhile, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan has directed officials to make necessary precautions for the families in tribal settlements vulnerable to the ravages of the monsoon. Tribal officers and promoters have been instructed to visit tribal hamlets that are likely to be marooned by floodwaters and take action.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretariat has exhorted party workers to back the government’s efforts to mitigate the hardships caused to citizens by the intensifying rains. It asked them to focus on areas vulnerable to flash floods, landslips, and heavy waterlogging.

