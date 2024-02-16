ADVERTISEMENT

IMD issues heat alert for four districts on February 17

February 16, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert indicating above normal maximum temperature in four districts in Kerala on February 17, Saturday.

Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 38 ̊C in Kannur, 37 ̊C in Kottayam, and 36 ̊C in Kozhikode and Alappuzha districts. This is 3 to 4 ̊C above normal, a press release issued by the department said.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has warned citizens against exposing themselves to direct sunlight as rising heat could lead to sunstrokes and dehydration. It has also called for avoiding wastage of water.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US