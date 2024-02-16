IMD issues heat alert for four districts on February 17

February 16, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert indicating above normal maximum temperature in four districts in Kerala on February 17, Saturday.

Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 38 ̊C in Kannur, 37 ̊C in Kottayam, and 36 ̊C in Kozhikode and Alappuzha districts. This is 3 to 4 ̊C above normal, a press release issued by the department said.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has warned citizens against exposing themselves to direct sunlight as rising heat could lead to sunstrokes and dehydration. It has also called for avoiding wastage of water.