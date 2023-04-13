ADVERTISEMENT

IMD forecasts rise in temperature on Friday

April 13, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heat wave like conditions in several parts of the State for Friday.

According to a warning issued by the IMD, the temperatures are expected to rise by 2 o to 4 o Celsius in five districts.  Maximum temperature will be around 39 o C in Thrissur, Palakkad and Kannur districts (3 o to 4 o C above normal) and it will be around 37 o C in Kottayam and Kozhikode districts (2 o to 3 o C above normal), said the warning.

The Mercury also crossed 40 o C mark in many places on Thursday. The manual observatories of the IMD recorded the highest temperature of 40.1 o C in Palakkad followed by Vellanikkara in Thrissur (40 o C), while the newly installed automatic weather recorded the highest temperature of 41.3 o C at Chemberi in Kannur, followed by Malampuzha dam in Palakkad (40.9 o C) and Peechi in Thrissur (40.9 o C).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Other stations which recorded above 40 o C mark include Mangalam dam (40.8 o C), Mannarkkad (40.8 o C), Kollengode (40.4 o C), Pouthundy dam (40.3 o C) and Ottappalam (40.2 o C) in Palakkad; Irikkur in Kannur (40.5 o C) and Koothattukulam in Ernakulam (40.4 o C).

The IMD bulletin also said maximum temperatures are very likely to be above normal by 3 o to 5 o C over Northeast India, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala & Mahe and Madhya Pradesh during next four to five days. These are likely to be above normal by 1 o-3 o C over most parts of the rest parts of the country, said the bulletin.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US