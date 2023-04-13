IMD forecasts rise in temperature on Friday

April 13, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heat wave like conditions in several parts of the State for Friday.

According to a warning issued by the IMD, the temperatures are expected to rise by 2 o to 4 o Celsius in five districts. Maximum temperature will be around 39 o C in Thrissur, Palakkad and Kannur districts (3 o to 4 o C above normal) and it will be around 37 o C in Kottayam and Kozhikode districts (2 o to 3 o C above normal), said the warning.

The Mercury also crossed 40 o C mark in many places on Thursday. The manual observatories of the IMD recorded the highest temperature of 40.1 o C in Palakkad followed by Vellanikkara in Thrissur (40 o C), while the newly installed automatic weather recorded the highest temperature of 41.3 o C at Chemberi in Kannur, followed by Malampuzha dam in Palakkad (40.9 o C) and Peechi in Thrissur (40.9 o C).

Other stations which recorded above 40 o C mark include Mangalam dam (40.8 o C), Mannarkkad (40.8 o C), Kollengode (40.4 o C), Pouthundy dam (40.3 o C) and Ottappalam (40.2 o C) in Palakkad; Irikkur in Kannur (40.5 o C) and Koothattukulam in Ernakulam (40.4 o C).

The IMD bulletin also said maximum temperatures are very likely to be above normal by 3 o to 5 o C over Northeast India, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala & Mahe and Madhya Pradesh during next four to five days. These are likely to be above normal by 1 o-3 o C over most parts of the rest parts of the country, said the bulletin.