IMD forecasts heavy rains in Kerala, puts Wayanad and Kannur districts on red alert 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains in central and northern Kerala on July 18. It has declared a red alert for Wayanad and Kannur districts. The IMD has placed Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki and Kottayam districts under orange alert.

The IMD has said that Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram would also receive widespread rains and declared a yellow alert in these districts.

The heavy rains have thrown life out of gear in several parts of Kerala. The government has declared a holiday for educational institutions in at least seven districts. Inundation has rendered several arterial roads largely impassable.

Heavy rains disrupted air, road, and rail traffic in several parts of the State. Due to low visibility, air traffic control diverted a Kannur-bound flight from Kuwait to the Kochi airport.

Tidal surges

The IMD has also warned of turbulent seas and tidal surges and cautioned fishermen against going out to sea. The Railways have cancelled at least 10 trains. In several tracks, trains were running slow due to inundation.

The Kerala government has moved an estimated 60,000 people to relief camps and alerted National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in natural disaster-prone areas.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) declared an alert after heavy rains toppled a few high-tension masts passing through the Kappad beach locality in Kozhikode. Several high-tension wires broke in the inclement weather.

Body recovered

At Mancheri in Malappuram, local divers recovered the body of a migrant worker who was reported missing in a water-logged granite mine on July 17.

At Pooyamkutty in Ernakulam district, the Forest department scoured the swollen river for a wild elephant swept under the raging floodwaters.

At Ancharakandy in Kannur, several children headed to the local madrasa barely escaped being caught under a collapsing mud wall.

Blue alert

In Kozhikode, authorities have declared a blue alert as the water level in the Kakkayam dam rose. Officials said the reservoir’s capacity remained well under the safety threshold level.

In Idukki district, authorities have raised the shutters of the Malankara Dam and cautioned people living downstream to exercise maximum vigilance.

The Kerala government has closed hill resorts to tourists, including Ponmudi in Thiruvananthapuram. People have been cautioned against venturing into water bodies, traversing forested routes and frequenting beaches.