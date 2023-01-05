IMD fills 55 senior scientist posts through videoconferencing

January 05, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) has recruited 55 senior scientists through videoconferencing without reporting the vacancies to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The applications for filling posts of Scientist ‘C’, ‘D’, and ‘E’ levels were called by the IMD on direct recruitment basis in 2021 soon after the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak exempting the posts from the purview of reservation.

A committee selected the candidates with essential qualifications through a screening process. An IMD notification also made it clear that in case of high number of applicants, it would not be possible to call all candidates for interview. Later, interviews were held through videoconferencing and appointments made at various IMD stations in 2021-2022.

Sources said the recruitments had to be done either through the UPSC (Group-A posts) or through the Staff Selection Commission (below Group-A posts). The entry cadre of Group-A posts in the IMD was Scientist-B or Meteorologist Gr-II. The selection was through UPSC written examination and interview. The last recruitment for 73 Scientist-B/Met Gr-II was in 2013.

The scientists recruited in the IMD were eligible for promotions under ‘Modified flexible schemes’ after the residency period. Similarly, Scientist-B would be promoted up to Scientist-G carrying the basic cadre post and the senior-most at a station would be the head of the office.

The IMD had not reported vacancies of Scientist-B/Met Gr-II to the UPSC after 2013 and no examinations had been conducted so far, said the sources.

The move to appoint people with working experience in private or autonomous bodies under the shadow of the pandemic smacked of corruption, they said.

They said there was no guarantee that the same person who attended the videoconferencing joined office. In videoconferencing, there were a lot of limitations to identify the person attending the interview and some of the recruited attended the interview from foreign countries.

Madhavan Rajeevan, former secretary, MoES, who was in charge of the Ministry when the notification was issued, said UPSC permission was not required for filling senior posts. The UPSC conducted only entry-level recruitment. Further, direct recruitment to senior posts was done with the approval of the Union Finance Ministry, he said.

In reply to a query, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said all the prescribed rules were followed during the time of interview through videoconferencing. Further, lateral entry was allowed in senior posts in the IMD.