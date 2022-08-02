IMD declares Red alert in Kerala’s Malappuram

Holiday declared for schools in the district; fishermen warned against venturing into sea

The district administration has geared up to manage any situation developing out of intense rains predicted for Malappuram and neighbouring districts for Wednesday and Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a red alert for Malappuram district on Wednesday and Thursday.

District Collector V.R. Premkumar announced holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in the district on Wednesday. However, there will be no change in exams announced earlier.

Minister for Fisheries V. Abdurahiman warned people, particularly fishermen, against venturing into sea and rivers in view of the heavy rain forecast.

Presiding over a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority online on Tuesday, Mr. Abdurahiman said the village-level disaster management committee could do more during emergencies.

Meanwhile, dozens of families were evacuated to safer places following the warning. Loudspeaker announcements were made to alert people in potentially sensitive areas.

The authorities said measures had been initiated to prevent marooning of tribal hamlets in Nilambur taluk in the event of floods and landslips.

Various government departments reviewed their preparedness to handle possible floods and landslips in the coming days.

Control rooms were opened at taluk levels to handle emergencies. The district emergency cell can be reached at 0488-2736320.

Phone numbers of taluk-level control rooms: Ponnani - 0494-2666038; Tirur - 0494 2422238; Tirurangadi - 0494 2461055; Eranad - 0483 2766121; Perinthalmanna - 04933 227230; Nilambur - 04931-221471; and Kondotty - 0483 2713311.

The authorities have warned of action against those venturing into the sea with vessels on Wednesday and Thursday.