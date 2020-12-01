IMD declares pre-cyclone watch for south T.N., Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 December 2020

Deep depression likely to scale up into cyclonic storm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a pre-cyclone watch for south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala coasts with a deep depression developing over southeast Bay of Bengal expected to scale up into a cyclonic storm.

A depression which lay east-southeast off Kanyakumari and Trincomalee on Monday noon was expected to concentrate into a deep depression early Tuesday and transform into a cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours. The cyclonic storm is expected to cross the Sri Lankan coast during Wednesday evening/night. By Thursday morning, it is expected to emerge into the Kanyakumari region, the IMD said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy fall is likely in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, and Sivagangai in Tamil Nadu; and Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha in Kerala on Wednesday and Thursday.

These regions can also expect isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Friday, the IMD said.

Red alert declared

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha have been put on red alert on Thursday given the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall. Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki are on orange alert on the same day for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall is in place for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki are on orange alert and Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Kottayam on yellow alert.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha are on orange alert on Friday and Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki on yellow alert.

Orange alert has been issued for the Lakshadweep islands on Thursday and Friday.

Suspension of fishing

Squally winds with speeds reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph are expected over the Gulf of Mannar, along and off south Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts, Lakshadweep, Maldives, and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea for two days from Thursday. The IMD has advised total suspension of fishing activities in these regions till Friday.