IMD declares heat wave conditions in Palakkad

April 24, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The India Meteorological department (IMD) has declared heat wave conditions in Palakkad after the temperature crossed the 41° C mark.

The weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Wednesday said heat wave conditions were very likely to prevail in a few places across Palakkad district until Friday. The district has recorded 41.3° C on Tuesday, around 4 .9° C higher than the normal temperature in the region. Palakkad recorded 41.5° C on April 6.

For declaring a heat wave, the temperature should be 4.5° C above normal for that time in a region. The criteria for the coastal station maximum temperature should be greater than or equal to 37° C. According to the weather bulletin on Wednesday, maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 41° C in Palakkad and around 39° C in Kollam districts, around 38° C in Thrissur and Kozhikode districts, around 37° C in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Kannur districts, and around 36° C in Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts (2° C to 4° C above normal) until April 28.

Hot and humid weather is very likely in these districts, except in hilly areas, during this period.