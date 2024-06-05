IMD confirms cloudburst in Kochi on May 28

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday confirmed the weather event witnessed at Thrikkakara in Kochi last week as a cloudburst.

On May 28, the rain gauge of the automatic weather station installed at the Advanced Center for Atmospheric Radar Research (ACARR), Cochin University of Science and Technology campus, Thrikkakara, has captured 103 mm of rainfall in one hour. An automatic weather station in Kalamassery, maintained by the IMD about one km away from the ACARR station, has also reported 100 mm of rain in one hour around the same time between 9.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m.

As per the definition of the World Meteorological Organisation, the intense rain event in the Kalamassery area is considered a cloudburst. The cloudburst is a small-scale weather phenomenon in space and time. The weather phenomenon can be considered to have occurred when 10 cm of rainfall is received at a station in one-hour duration.

Such cloudbursts are believed to have occurred in the hilly areas of the Western Ghats in the past, especially in active monsoon conditions. However, since there were not enough observatories in the past, it was difficult to detect and classify those events as cloudbursts. There was an observation of 92 mm of rainfall in one hour between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on March 26, 2010, recorded by a self-recording rain gauge (SRRG) installed at the Meteorological Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

Hence, the latest event cannot be construed as the first cloudburst in the history of Kerala, said the IMD in a statement. The intense rain on May 28 caused severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions in Kochi. Meanwhile, the IMD issued a yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rains for five districts – Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod- on Thursday.