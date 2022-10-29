IMD announces onset of northeast monsoon; yellow alert for six districts today

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 29, 2022 20:02 IST

After a delay of around 10 days, the northeast monsoon will hit coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced.

The northeast monsoon also known as ‘Thulavarsham’ brings an average of 492 mm of rain to Kerala during the season under the influence of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels over the Bay of Bengal and South Peninsular India.

The State is likely to receive isolated heavy thundershowers from Sunday. A yellow alert has been issued for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Palakkad on Sunday, warning of isolated heavy showers. Southern and Central Kerala would likely receive heavy showers till Wednesday under the influence of the northeasterly, said the weather bulletin issued on Saturday.

The normal onset of the northeast monsoon is on October 19 with a standard deviation of ±8 days. However, onset was more recorded on October 15 (11 times) during the period from 1901 to 2021 followed by October 19 (nine times). The most delayed onset was on November 11 (1915). Apart from this year, Thulavarsham commenced on October 29 .in 1931, 2009 and 2010.

The IMD announces the onset of Thulavarsham when the southwest monsoon has withdrawn up to coastal Andhra Pradesh. Also, the deep easterlies (up to 850 hPa) would have set in over Tamil Nadu or a seasonal low has established in the South Bay of Bengal adjacent to the Tamil Nadu coast. Last year, Kerala received more than 100% excess rainfall during the northeast monsoon season. There were also 30 days of active to vigorous monsoon conditions over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the season in 2021.

