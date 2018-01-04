IMA waste plant faces uncertain future

The proposed biomedical waste treatment facility at Elavupalam, near Palode, to be set up by the Indian Medical Association Goes Eco-friendly (IMAGE) faces an uncertain future with the Peringamala grama panchayat adopting a resolution against the plant and people cutting across party lines putting up a stiff resistance against it at a public hearing held at Peringamala on Wednesday.

The district administration cancelled the first public hearing held at the Collectorate last month owing to lack of enough representatives from the area. On Wednesday though there was considerable mobilisation of local people, with women and children participating in the public hearing holding up placards against the proposed plant. Posters and flex boards were seen all across the panchayat, warning people against the “threat to life.”

Resolution

At the meeting, Peringamala panchayat vice president K.J. Kunjumon read out a resolution passed by the panchayat against the plant.

“The panchayat has taken a unanimous decision not to allow the IMA plant in this forest area, which is part of UNESCO’s world heritage site. The panchayat has decided to stand with the people in this issue,” he said.