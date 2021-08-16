IMA warns of post-Onam surge

‘Don’t lower guard, avoid socialising during festivities’

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has cautioned people to reduce social interactions as much as possible to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus in the post-Onam period.

According to published literature, more than 50% of the transmission of the virus occurs through asymptomatic individuals. Human behaviour has been driving the pandemic and it is the unsafe behaviour of many who go outside homes, which brings the virus home to those who have been remaining indoors

The Delta virus spreads fast and has higher secondary attack rate. (Secondary attack rate refers to the number of people that get infected from the first patient).

Unfortunately, vaccination has been encouraging people to lower standard precautions to prevent COVID-19, IMA pointed out.

Breakthrough infections

“Vaccinated individuals tend to socialise more, believing that it is safe to do so. But we know that breakthrough infections can occur in the fully vaccinated. Some of them who pick up the virus will spread it around during small social gatherings,” says Rajeev Jayadevan, scientific advisor, IMA

A majority of these breakthrough infections are asymptomatic or mild and while the vaccinated individuals may be safe, they can pass on the infection to a vulnerable person who might succumb to the disease, it is pointed out.

Severe outcomes are also being reported among fully vaccinated older people, particularly those with diabetes.

Vaccination

High levels of vaccination in Kerala – 84% over 45 years have been administered the first dose and 41%, the second dose – has been protecting people from serious disease, which is why, despite the rise in cases, hospitalisations have not risen significantly.

People should stick to the smallest “social bubble” as much as possible or in other words, minimise social visits. “Social bubble” refers to the people we are regularly in contact with.

Excessive socialisation means that many bubbles converge. Unless we are consciously aware of the multiple bubbles around us, it becomes possible for a virus located in a bubble far away to find its way to our home or work place. Socialisation increases this risk,” says Dr. Jayadevan.

Even one extra social visit per family could multiply the spread of the virus during the season.

Season peak

In Kerala, in 2020 when the case graph peaked in October, the number of cases had been six times the cases that were there in August (Onam season). However, this year, the current baseline of cases is quite high, between 20,000-22,000 daily. This means that a surge in cases from this point can put the health system under serious strain, IMA warned.

It pointed out that the risk of virus spread is greater indoors. Therefore, systematic efforts must be made to improve ventilation and air circulation after consulting experts such as architects/engineers.

The timing of opening of shops and other public places must be extended so that people have the option of shopping when it is less crowded. Reducing working hours will only increase crowding.