IMA to probe doctor’s miracle certification

Stung by the widespread criticism against one of its members who reportedly certified that a miracle performed by Sister Mariam Thresia cured a newborn of its illness, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has decided to probe the certification.

The association has asked its ethics committee to “conduct an inquiry into the incident and find out whether there is an ethical violation or not” in the certification of the miracle. One of the miracles reportedly considered for the canonisation was that she saved the life of a premature baby born in Amala Hospital in Thrissur in 2009.

Discussed at meet

The controversy “regarding the certification of a miraculous escape of one patient who was being treated at Amala Hospital, Thrissur” was discussed at the IMA State leadership meeting held on Sunday, confirmed N. Sulphi, State general secretary of the organisation.

Incidentally, Sr. Mariam Thresia was declared a saint by Pope Francis at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican on Sunday. She is the fourth person to be declared a saint from Kerala. The nun, who belonged to the Syro-Malabar Church in Kerala, was the founder and the first member of the Congregation of the Holy Family. The canonisation requires two miracles performed by a dead person and the miracles will have to be authenticated by the Church.

Doctors’ criticism

In this case, V.K. Srinivasan, a neonatologist of the Amala Institute of Medical Sciences, Thrissur, reportedly certified the miracle performed by the saint. However, several doctors came out in public to castigate the certification and pointed out instances where the illness in children was cured when given proper medical treatment. The ethics committee of the IMA will seek an explanation from Dr. Srinavasan shortly, Sreekumar Vasudevan, the State chairman of the committee, told The Hindu.

14-member panel

The explanation given by the doctor will be placed before the 14-member ethics committee. If required, the doctor will be summoned by the panel and asked to explain how he came to the conclusion that the reported miracle performed by the saint cured the child, said Dr. Vasudevan who is also the national convenor of the ethics committee of the IMA.

Dr. Srinivasan did not respond to the calls and messages seeking to elicit his version of the story.