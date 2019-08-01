IMA to intensify protest against NMC Bill

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has vowed to intensify the nationwide fight of the medical fraternity against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, even as the Rajya Sabha passed the Bill with some amendments on Thursday.

IMA State secretary N. Sulphi said though the NMC Bill passed by the Rajya Sabha has included some amendments, the key provisions in the Bill are detrimental to the nation’s health and medical education sector .

A plan of action is expected to be drawn up when the emergency action council of IMA meets in Aluva on Sunday, he said.

The agitation launched by medical students under the IMA Students’ Network in front of Raj Bhavan on Wednesday evening will now be shifted to all medical colleges in the State, where students will go on a relay hunger strike, Dr. Sulphi said.

Protest day today

On Friday, medical students in the State will join their counterparts across the nation in observing a protest day on their respective college campuses

Thursday morning saw the medicos, who were on the hunger strike, being joined by hundreds of medicos from other medical colleges.

They laid siege to the road and burnt copies of the NMC Bill in a symbolic protest.