IMA steps into improve doctor-patient ties

The Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Kerala branch is reportedly considering a proposal to rope in public representatives on their grievance redressal panels at branch levels to improve the ties between patients and doctors. The plan assumes significance in the context of what medical professionals claim the increasing number of attacks against doctors and hospital staff.

Senior doctors told The Hindu here on Thursday that the national leadership of the association had earlier recommended setting up of such panels. The plan was to have a platform to help the public lodge complaints about the services offered by medical professionals and hospitals. Local-level elected representatives were proposed to be be included in it along with doctors.

Right now, the IMA has a State-level grievance redressal mechanism. But only doctors are its members. The panel deals with complaints against doctors, conducts inquiries and recommends action against them if the allegations are found to be true, a State-level IMA functionary said.

Recently, the Kerala State panel had suspended the membership of the managing director of a Kochi-based hospital who had been accused of false documentation, forgery and cheating. The IMA also requested the police, Travancore-Cochin Medical Council, and the Indian Medical Council to take action. The hospital closed down thereafter.

However, at branch levels, either there are no grievance redressal cells or they are not functioning. In this context, the State IMA leadership had proposed to set up more branch-level cells with public participation and overhaul the dormant units, a couple of years ago. Though discussions had begun at the State level, there could not be a consensus on its structure and functioning.

The State IMA unit is also planning to launch projects against the outbreak of dengue fever. There are also plans to ensure maternal health and better treatment for road accident victims, said IMA sources.