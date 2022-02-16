IMA seeks action over attacks against doctors

‘20 assaults reported in the past three years in State’

Staff Reporter

Kozhikode

The Kozhikode chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the State government to declare hospitals as protected areas like courts to ensure the safety of doctors and other staff.

They told the media here on Wednesday that 20 cases of attacks on healthcare workers had been reported in the past three years in the State. The police had not taken action against the accused, including in the case related to the incident in the taluk hospital, Mavelikkara. The IMA functionaries alleged that the police were delaying arrest in these cases to help the accused.

They claimed that neither the Kerala State Human Rights Commission nor the Kerala Women’s Commission was involving themselves in issues when women doctors were being mercilessly beaten up. IMA leaders C.K. Shaji, Aneen Kutty, B. Venugopal, Sankar Mahadevan, and M. Muraleedharan were present.