IMA plea to conduct swearing-in ceremony online

Thiruvananthapuram

15 May 2021 19:43 IST

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has appealed to conduct the swearing-in ceremony of the new Left Democratic Front (LDF) government on virtual platform in the wake of the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.

The State chapter of the outfit pointed out that the violation of the social distancing norms and the lack of proper usage of masks during the campaign of the recently concluded Assembly election was among the several reasons which triggered the second wave of the pandemic in the State.

The new government is coming to power upholding scientific temper and understanding the will of people, it said.

“So, the conduct of the swearing-in ceremony on the virtual platform, avoiding the gathering of people, will give a strong message of fight against COVID-19,” the IMA said in a statement here on Saturday.

It also applauded the Pinarayi Vijayan government for its decision to extend the lockdown till May 23, taking into consideration the demand of the scientific community.