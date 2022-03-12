IMA panel for mental health
Kozhikode
Mayor Beena Philip will inaugurate the newly formed Committee for Mental Health by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) at IMA Hall here on Sunday. K. Sudarsan, chairman of the committee, will chair the inaugural event. The launch of ‘Suraksha’, a project for the prevention of drug abuse among children and adolescents will also be launched on the occasion.
