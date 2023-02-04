ADVERTISEMENT

IMA organises camps, awareness programmes on World Cancer Day

February 04, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A cycle rally organised by the IMA in the city on the occasion of World Cancer Day on Saturday.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Thiruvananthapuram chapter and the IMA AMS (Academy of Medical Specialties) chapter organised extensive awareness programmes and cancer diagnosis camps in connection with World Cancer Day on Saturday.

Director General of Prisons Balram Kumar Upadhyay inaugurated a cycle rally from Kowdiar to General Hospital in the morning.

Cancer diagnosis camps for the public were held by the IMA women’s wing in association with the Snehitha Foundation at Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, Vazhuthacaud, and by the AMS chapter in association with the PRS-Karkinos Cancer Centre at PRS Hospital, Killipalam, here.

A class for doctors on preventing cancer in the big intestine was led by gastroenterologist Rajeev Jayadevan. IMA district unit president G.S. Vijaykrishnan presided over the function. IMA district unit secretary A. Althaf, AMS chapter chairman Pradeep Kidangoor, and convener Anand Marthanda Pillai led the programme.

