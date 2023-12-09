IMA national meet in Thiruvananthapuram from December 26

December 09, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The 98th national meet of Indian Medical Association (IMA), called “Tharang”, will be held from December 26 to 28 at Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram.

Hosted by the Thiruvananthapuram branch of the IMA, the conference will feature over 100 lectures and debates over 400 research papers presented by medical experts from India and abroad. This will be the first time after 1956 that the city will be playing host to the national IMA meet, State IMA leaders said in a statement here.

As part of the event, IMA, in consultation with experts from various medical specialities, will present a national health manifesto.

The manifesto will have detailed recommendations on four topics of national importance, including infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases, One Health and Digital Health.

It will also touch upon a range of topics, from medical education to geriatric care.

IMA is expecting the participation of over 5,000 doctors, some 1,000 junior doctors and medical students for the event

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be the chief guest at the public meeting on December 28, in which Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, Sashi Tharoor, MP, N.K. Premachandran, MP, and several other political leaders will take part.

IMA national president

The national meet will also be the occasion when State IMA leader R.V. Asokan will assume office as IMA’s national president for 2024.

Medical exhibition, seminars, public health seminar, management conclave, young doctors’ conclave and cultural programmes will take place on the sidelines of the main meet.

Ahead of the national meet, IMA will hold a meeting with health experts and former Health Ministers on December 10, Sunday, to prepare the draft of the Trivandrum Declaration, which will be presented at the public health workshop to be held on December 27.

