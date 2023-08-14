HamberMenu
IMA national meet in Thiruvananthapuram

R.V. Ashokan set to assume office as the national president of IMA

August 14, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The 98th national meet of Indian Medical Association (IMA) will be held in the capital from December 26-28.

The meet will feature IMA’s central executive committee and council meetings and the installation of the organisation’s new national leadership.

R.V. Ashokan, one of the senior-most members of IMA from Kerala, will assume office as the national president of IMA.

A scientific session highlighting the latest topics and trends in modern medicine and new treatment modalities are being planned.

A meeting on public health policy formation as well as sessions led by the women and youth wing of the IMA will also be held as part of the conference.

A mega medical exhibition showcasing the latest in science and technology, and medicine will be the highlight of the meet.

At least 10,000 delegates from various IMA chapters across the country and many delegates from abroad are expected to participate in the national meet, the organising committee chairman, Srijith N. Kumar, IMA State Secretary, N. Sulphi and the State president G. Vijayakrishnan, said here.

