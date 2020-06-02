IMA guideline for safe social behaviour

Kochi

Instructions for behaviour at textile shops, malls, railway stations

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kerala, has also come up with what they call guidelines to safe social behaviour.

People need to take these precautions, bring in a bit of change while out in the public to ensure their own safety from COVID-19 as the country is in the unlock mode now, said Abraham Varghese, president, IMA Kerala branch.

It would take the next three months for sure, but most likely a year or so, for anything like normal times to return, he said. There was no concrete knowledge so far as to when and how the virus could be contained in the absence of a vaccine.

A five-member expert committee had drafted the guidelines for safe social behaviour at public places such as textile shops, malls, railway stations, and so on. These had been shared on the website too.

At restaurants

While entering a restaurant, people have to wash hands with soap or sanitiser. Disposable menu cards, maximum of three or four persons per table, safe distance between tables, and digital bill payment are suggested. There are certain protocols to be followed at barber shops and beauty parlours — like getting one’s own towels and a sheet to cover oneself before a hair cut. Or the parlours have to provide single-use towels or sheets.

“We need to restrict ourselves from social gatherings as much as possible,” said Dr. Varghese. “With many people returning home from other States and abroad, it also becomes our responsibility to ensure that the numbers of positive cases do not increase,” he said. A change in whole social behaviour is required, keeping personal hygiene at high levels.